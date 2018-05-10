Fifteen schools in the Bay Area are in the top 100 public high schools in California, according to a report.

U.S. News ranked all of the public schools in the nation and in the top 100 are schools in Los Altos, San Jose, San Francisco, Cupertino, Saratoga, Los Gatos, San Mateo and Morgan Hill.

#11 Lowell High School in San Francisco

Lowell High School in San Francisco offers advanced-placement courses including chemistry, calculus and economics. The school has three Nobel Prize-winning alumni as well as the famed gorilla researcher Dian Fossey. It has a graduation rate of 97 percent.

#13 Monta Vista High School in Cupertino

Eighty-five percent of students in Monta Vista High are in advanced placement courses, the same percent of the total minority enrollment in the school. The student body makeup is 50 percent male and 50 percent female. It has a graduation rate of 99 percent.

#17 Lynbrook High School in San Jose

The advanced placement participation in this San Jose high school is 84 percent. The total minority enrollment is 90 percent and 80 percent of all students are “college ready.” Lynbrook High has a graduation rate of 97 percent.

#26 Saratoga High School in Los Gatos

This Los Gatos high school is one of two high schools in the Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District. Seventy-six percent of students take advanced placement exams and the school is made up of 51 percent male students and 49 percent female students. It has a graduation rate of 96 percent.

#33 Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto

The minority enrollment in this Palo Alto high school is 75 percent and the student body is made up of 52 percent male and 48 percent female. Most whom take advantage of the advanced placement courses offered. It has a graduation rate of 94 percent.

#35 Leland High School in San Jose

Leland High School is a gold medal recipient for having a 98 percent graduation rate and 71.2 percent "college readiness" rate. It is made up of 53 percent males and 47 percent females all whom have the opportunity to take advanced placement courses.

#44 Palo Alto High School in Palo Alto

Palo Alto High is one of two schools in the Palo Alto Unified School District. It is made up of 50 percent male students and 50 percent female students. Its graduation rate is 98 percent.

#58 Cupertino High School in Cupertino

One of five schools in the Fremont Union High School District, Cupertino High has a total minority enrollment of 83 percent and a graduation rate of 98.

#63 Los Gatos High School in Los Gatos

Sixty-eight percent of students in Los Gatos High are enrolled in advanced placement courses. The total minority enrollment is 32 percent and 51 percent of students are male and 49 female. It has a 99 percent graduation rate.

#64 Los Altos High School in Los Altos

Los Altos High is one of three high schools in the Mountain View-Los Altos Unified School District. It has a 56 percent minority rate and a 99 percent graduation rate.

#65 Aragon High in San Mateo

The advanced placement participation in Aragon High is 66 percent. The student body is made up of 54 percent male and 46 percent female. The total minority enrollment rate is 72 percent and the graduation rate is 97.

#70 Homestead High School in Cupertino

Homestead High in Cupertino is ranked No. 70 within California for its 65 percent advanced placement rate, and 97 percent graduation rate.

#85 Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco

Fifty-four percent of the student body in Abraham Lincoln High is male and 46 percent are female. Students have the opportunity to take advanced placement courses and exams. The total minority enrollment is 93 percent and its graduation rate is 92.

#91 Leigh High School in Campbell

Leigh High is one of six schools in the Campbell Union High School District and it is made up of 52 percent male students and 48 percent female students. It has a graduation rate of 92 percent and minority enrollment rate of 34 percent.

#99 Ann Sobrato High School in Morgan Hill

Second-to-last on the top 100 high schools in California is Sobrato High. It is one of three high schools in the Morgan Hill Unified Schools District and the student body is made up of 52 percent male students and 48 percent female students. It has a 96 percent graduation rate and 55.3 “college readiness” rate.



