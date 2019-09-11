Summer Heat Making a Comeback in the Bay Area

Inland valleys will reach the lower 90s in spots while the coast stays mild. Meteorologist Kari Hall has details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Summer isn't over just yet.

A brief heat wave is slated to bring 80s and 90s back to the bay and triple digits to the inland valleys for the end of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

The warming spell is expected to kick in starting Wednesday before hitting its peak on Friday, the weather service said. The usual hot spots — Concord, Livermore and other inland areas — are expected to reach 100 degrees Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will start dropping on Saturday and continue to fall into early next week.

For a look at just how hot it will be in your area over the next few days, check out Meteorologist Kari Hall's forecast in the video player above. You can also see the weather service's high temperature breakdown below.