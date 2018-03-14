Bay Area Storm Brings Rain, Thunder, Hail, Possible Snow

The latest storm brought showers, thunderstorms and even small hail to different parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday, and cooler temperatures made the appearance of snow on area peaks more likely over the next few days, according to weather forecasters.

The rain was heavier in some areas than others, including a downpour in the Petaluma area that measured 0.59 of an inch in one hour, forecasters with the National Weather Service said.

Showers and occasional thunderstorms were possible Wednesday evening as the system moved southward across the Bay Area, but the storm activity was expected to gradually diminish from the northwest to the southeast after sunset, the weather service said.

A few lingering showers were possible Wednesday evening before another fast-moving system approaches the Bay Area, bringing another chance for rain on Thursday, the weather service said.

Rain chances continue into Friday, and lowering snow levels will reach 2,500-3,000 feet across the North Bay and 3,500-4,000 feet elsewhere, the weather service said.

Rainfall amounts Thursday and Friday will be 0.5 to 1 inch across the North Bay and higher peaks around the area, forecasters said. Elsewhere will generally be 0.1 to 0.5 of an inch.