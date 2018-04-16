 Spring Storm Pelts Bay Area Neighborhoods With Hail - NBC Bay Area
Hail Pelts East Bay Neighborhoods
Spring Storm Pelts Bay Area Neighborhoods With Hail

By Brendan Weber

2 hours ago

Some folks in the East Bay woke up to hail pelting their homes, cars and streets in Alameda Monday morning.

Lingering showers through Monday evening could bring thunderstorms and even low-level snow to portions of the Bay Area.

