Another storm system taking aim at the Bay Area will bring widespread rain, gusty winds, large waves and possible thunderstorms to the region Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The latest storm of the new year has prompted a wind advisory for coastal areas and higher elevations across the Bay Area as well as a high surf advisory for Bay Area beaches, the weather service reported.

The wind advisory will take effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday before expiring at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the weather service. Southerly winds are expected to range between 20 and 30 mph with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph at some spots along the coast and in the hills. Some gusts could peak at 60 mph at some of the region's higher peaks.

Winds are expected to pick up Tuesday morning and afternoon before ramping up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the weather service reported. Strong winds could topple tree limbs and trees, leading to possible power outages.

The high surf advisory along the coast is slated to go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday and expire 24 hours later, according to the weather service. Swells could range between 13 and 17 feet with breaking waves topping out anywhere between 18 and 24 feet. "Favored locations" could see waves soaring above 27 feet.

"Never turn your back to the ocean!" the weather service warned.

Rainfall amounts for Tuesday and Wednesday are not expected to exceed 1 inch for much of the Bay Area, according to the weather service. San Francisco, Napa, San Rafael, Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz are expected to pick up anywhere from one-half to 1 inch of rain. Concord, Livermore and San Jose could see anywhere from one-quarter to one-half inch of rain fall.

Locations in the North Bay are slated to accumulate the highest amounts of rainfall, according to the weather service. Santa Rosa could pick up as much as 1.5 inches of rain. Cloverdale could collect 2 to 3 inches.

Chances of thunderstorms will be in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday for much of the region, the weather service reported.