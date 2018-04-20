Bay Area Students to Participate in National Gun Walkout

Bay Area students will join other students across the nation who planned to walk out of class Friday to call for tighter gun control.

At least 36 walks are planned in the Bay Area including one at Branham High School in South San Jose on the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado.

Students plan to walk out of school at 10 a.m. and then pause for 13 seconds — one second for each person that were shot and killed at Columbine.

Many of the students participating were not alive during the massacre 19 years ago, but the recent activism by students at a South Florida high school, who survived the Valentine's Day shooting that left 17 people dead, have inspired students across the nation to call for stricter gun laws.

"I think they've inspired every single student in the United States," Bay Area student Kira Galbraitch said.

"They've shown that they're not just going to stand down and let this happen again because it happens way too frequently. Many people say we are the generations of mass shootings. I have never lived in a world where there hasn't been a mass shooting."

The Parkland, Florida, students organized the March for Our Lives in Washington D.C. and across the nation, and they also plan to participate in Friday's walkout.

At some Bay Area schools, there will be a voter registration drive to pre-register 16 and 17-year-old students to vote.

Many of the school districts support the students' rights to free speech and expression. San Francisco Unified School District told NBC Bay Area that students who walk out of school will receive an excused absense and their parents will be notified.

Students could receive detention for walking out at Dublin High School in the East Bay, according to the East Bay Times.

On Thursday, some Bay Area students headed to the California capital to ask lawmakers to back four bills in support of tighter gun control.

The collection of roughly 300 students call themselves "Bay Area Student Activists," or BASTA for short, which translates to the word "enough" in Spanish.

Those four bills include raising the age of buying a long gun to 21, making confiscated weapon data public, waiving the fee for people seeking gun violence restraining orders and adding a bill that puts a lifetime ban on weapons possession for anyone convicted of domestic violence.

The National School Walkout website says nearly 2,500 walkouts are planned across the country on Friday, mostly at high schools but at some middle schools and colleges, including the University of Cambridge in Britain.