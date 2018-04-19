Bay Area Students Press for Tighter Gun Control Laws

Bay Area students on Thursday are heading to the Golden State's capital to address one of the most pressing topics on the forefront of many Americans' minds: gun control. Kris Sanchez reports.

Bay Area students on Thursday are heading to the California capital to address one of the most pressing topics on the forefront of many Americans' minds: gun control.

The collection of roughly 300 students call themselves "Bay Area Student Activists," or BASTA for short, which translates to the word "enough" in Spanish. They plan to ask lawmakers to support four bills in support of tighter gun laws.

Those four bills include raising the age to buying a long gun to 21, making confiscated weapon data public, waiving the fee for people seeking gun violence restraining orders and adding a bill that puts a lifetime ban on weapons possession for anyone convicted of domestic violence.

One of those students involved in the effort said she's motivated to fight for change in the wake of action taken by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students following the February 14 school shooting that left 17 people dead on their South Florida campus.

"I think they've inspired every single student in the United States," Kira Galbraitch said. "They've shown that they're not just going to stand down and let this happen again because it happens way too frequently. Many people say we are the generations of mass shootings. I have never lived in a world where there hasn't been a mass shooting."

The students are making the trip to the state capital one day before a national student walkout to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.