Bay Area Students to Speak Up Against Gun Violence During Walkouts - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Students to Speak Up Against Gun Violence During Walkouts

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 42 minutes ago

    Schools all over the Bay Area are taking part in nationwide walkouts to protest gun violence and honor victims following the Parkland, Florida, shooting that killed 17 people on Feb. 14. Sharon Katsuda reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    For at least 17 minutes Wednesday, scores of students across the Bay Area will walk out of class to both remember the 17 people killed in last month's South Florida high school shooting and protest gun violence.

    Students, teachers, school administrators, parents and allies are slated to participate in the walkouts around 10 a.m. across every time zone as part of the #NationalSchoolWalkout.

    Organized by Women's March organizers, participants hope to get Congress to take action and pass legislation to keep schools safe from gun violence.

    "We are not safe at school," a statement from organizers read. "We are not safe in our cities and towns. Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that address the public health crisis of gun violence. We want Congress to pay attention."

    Milpitas Unified School District officials initially stated that they would not condone walkouts, but the district later reversed course. Superintendent Cheryl Jordan said the district supports students wishing to take action and voice their concerns.

    Below is a list of participating schools and sites around the Bay Area:

    North Bay:

    Sonoma Valley High School

    Fairfield High School

    Kentfield College of Marin

    Kipp San Francisco Bay Academy

    Napa High School

    Napa Valley College

    Petaluma Casa Grande High School

    Petaluma Junior High School

    Petaluma Kenilworth Junior High School

    Petaluma Live Oak Charter School

    Ross Branson High School

    Saint Helena Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School

    San Anselmo San Domenico School

    San Francisco Hoover Middle School

    San Francisco Lick-Wilmerding High School

    San Francisco State School

    San Francisco St. Ignatius College Prep

    San Rafael Terra Linda High School

    Santa Rosa High School

    Sebastopol Analy High School

    Vacaville High School

    Windsor High School

    San Francisco Everett Middle School

    San Francisco City Hall Rally and March to Union Square

    San Francisco Marina Middle School

    East Bay:

    Alameda Lincoln Middle School

    Berkeley High School

    Pittsburg High School

    Albany Middle School

    El Cerrito Madera Elementary

    Union City James Logan High School

    Alameda Encinal High School

    Alameda Science and Tech Institute

    Berkeley Ecole Bilingue Middle School

    Berkeley K8

    Berkeley UC Berkeley

    Brentwood Heritage High School

    Castro Valley Canyon Middle School

    Castro Valley Creekside Middle School

    Castro Valley High School

    Concord Mount Diablo High School

    Danville Monte Vista High School

    El Cerrito High School

    Fremont American High School

    Fremont Basis Independent

    Fremont Deaf Studies

    Fremont High School

    Fremont Thornton Junior High School

    Fremont Washington High School

    Hayward High School

    Livermore Granada High School

    Martinez Alhambra High School

    Morgana Campolindo High School

    Morgana Joaquin Morgana Intermediate

    Oakland Chabot Elementary

    Oakland Claremont Middle School

    Oakland College Prep

    Oakland High School

    Oakland Tech High School

    Oakley Freedom High School

    Orinda Miramonte High School

    Piedmont High School

    Pittsburg Los Medanos Community College

    Pittsburg High School

    Pleasant Hill College Park High School

    Pleasant Hill Diablo Valley College

    Pleasanton Amador Valley High School

    Pleasanton Foothill High School

    Pleasanton Harvest Park Middle School

    Richmond Salesian College Prep

    San Ramon Dougherty Valley High School

    San Ramon Valley High School

    Vallejo High School

    Walnut Creek Las Lomas High School

    Peninsula:

    Palo Alto Juana Briones Elementary

    Stanford University

    Belmont Ralston Middle School

    Burlingame High School

    Daly City Westmoor High School

    Half Moon Bay High School

    Menlo-Atherton High School

    Mountain View High School

    Mountain View Waldorf School of the Peninsula

    Notre Dame Belmont High School

    Pacifica Oceana High School

    Palo Alto Addison Elementary

    Redwood City Summit Prep Charter High School March to City Hall

    San Carlos Tierra Linda Middle School

    San Mateo Bay Meadows and Nueva School

    San Mateo Baywood Elementary School

    San Mateo Borel Middle School

    San Mateo Hillsdale High School

    South Bay:

    Cupertino High School

    Fremont High School

    Monta Vista High School

    Homestead High School

    Kipp San Jose Collegiate

    Los Altos Foothill College

    Los Altos High School

    Los Gatos Fisher Middle School

    Los Gatos Rolling Hills Middle School

    Milpitas High School

    San Jose Branham High School

    San Jose Leonard Herman Intermediate School

    San Jose Lynbrook High School

    San Jose Pioneer High School

    San Jose Presentation High School

    San Jose Santa Teresa High School

    San Jose Silver Creek High School

    San Jose State School

    San Jose University Prep Academy

    Santa Clara University

    Saratoga Prospect High School

    Saratoga West Valley College

    Willow Glen Middle School

