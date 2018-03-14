Schools all over the Bay Area are taking part in nationwide walkouts to protest gun violence and honor victims following the Parkland, Florida, shooting that killed 17 people on Feb. 14. Sharon Katsuda reports.

For at least 17 minutes Wednesday, scores of students across the Bay Area will walk out of class to both remember the 17 people killed in last month's South Florida high school shooting and protest gun violence.

Students, teachers, school administrators, parents and allies are slated to participate in the walkouts around 10 a.m. across every time zone as part of the #NationalSchoolWalkout.

Organized by Women's March organizers, participants hope to get Congress to take action and pass legislation to keep schools safe from gun violence.

"We are not safe at school," a statement from organizers read. "We are not safe in our cities and towns. Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that address the public health crisis of gun violence. We want Congress to pay attention."

Bay Area Schools Prepare for #NationalSchoolWalkout

Milpitas Unified School District officials initially stated that they would not condone walkouts, but the district later reversed course. Superintendent Cheryl Jordan said the district supports students wishing to take action and voice their concerns.



Below is a list of participating schools and sites around the Bay Area:

North Bay:

Sonoma Valley High School

Fairfield High School

Kentfield College of Marin

Kipp San Francisco Bay Academy

Napa High School

Napa Valley College

Petaluma Casa Grande High School

Petaluma Junior High School

Petaluma Kenilworth Junior High School

Petaluma Live Oak Charter School

Ross Branson High School

Saint Helena Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School

San Anselmo San Domenico School

San Francisco Hoover Middle School

San Francisco Lick-Wilmerding High School

San Francisco State School

San Francisco St. Ignatius College Prep

San Rafael Terra Linda High School

Santa Rosa High School

Sebastopol Analy High School

Vacaville High School

Windsor High School

San Francisco Everett Middle School

San Francisco City Hall Rally and March to Union Square

San Francisco Marina Middle School

East Bay:

Alameda Lincoln Middle School

Berkeley High School

Pittsburg High School

Albany Middle School

El Cerrito Madera Elementary

Union City James Logan High School

Alameda Encinal High School

Alameda Science and Tech Institute

Berkeley Ecole Bilingue Middle School

Berkeley K8

Berkeley UC Berkeley

Brentwood Heritage High School

Castro Valley Canyon Middle School

Castro Valley Creekside Middle School

Castro Valley High School

Concord Mount Diablo High School

Danville Monte Vista High School

El Cerrito High School

Fremont American High School

Fremont Basis Independent

Fremont Deaf Studies

Fremont High School

Fremont Thornton Junior High School

Fremont Washington High School

Hayward High School

Livermore Granada High School

Martinez Alhambra High School

Morgana Campolindo High School

Morgana Joaquin Morgana Intermediate

Oakland Chabot Elementary

Oakland Claremont Middle School

Oakland College Prep

Oakland High School

Oakland Tech High School

Oakley Freedom High School

Orinda Miramonte High School

Piedmont High School

Pittsburg Los Medanos Community College

Pittsburg High School

Pleasant Hill College Park High School

Pleasant Hill Diablo Valley College

Pleasanton Amador Valley High School

Pleasanton Foothill High School

Pleasanton Harvest Park Middle School

Richmond Salesian College Prep

San Ramon Dougherty Valley High School

San Ramon Valley High School

Vallejo High School

Walnut Creek Las Lomas High School

Peninsula:

Palo Alto Juana Briones Elementary

Stanford University

Belmont Ralston Middle School

Burlingame High School

Daly City Westmoor High School

Half Moon Bay High School

Menlo-Atherton High School

Mountain View High School

Mountain View Waldorf School of the Peninsula

Notre Dame Belmont High School

Pacifica Oceana High School

Palo Alto Addison Elementary

Redwood City Summit Prep Charter High School March to City Hall

San Carlos Tierra Linda Middle School

San Mateo Bay Meadows and Nueva School

San Mateo Baywood Elementary School

San Mateo Borel Middle School

San Mateo Hillsdale High School

South Bay:

Cupertino High School

Fremont High School



Monta Vista High School

Homestead High School



Kipp San Jose Collegiate

Los Altos Foothill College

Los Altos High School

Los Gatos Fisher Middle School

Los Gatos Rolling Hills Middle School

Milpitas High School

San Jose Branham High School

San Jose Leonard Herman Intermediate School

San Jose Lynbrook High School

San Jose Pioneer High School

San Jose Presentation High School

San Jose Santa Teresa High School

San Jose Silver Creek High School

San Jose State School

San Jose University Prep Academy

Santa Clara University

Saratoga Prospect High School

Saratoga West Valley College

Willow Glen Middle School