 Storm Pelts Bay Area With Rain, Pounds Sierra With Snow - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Rain, Blustery Conditions Across Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

Storm Pelts Bay Area With Rain, Pounds Sierra With Snow

By Michelle Cabuag-Lim

9 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

A winter storm system on Thursday brought widespread rain to the Bay Area and multiple feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada.

If you want to share your storm footage with NBC Bay Area, email isee@nbcbayarea.com.
More Photo Galleries
White Magic: Snow in Northern California
Search Dogs, Handlers Look for Signs of Hope in Montecito
Connect With Us
AdChoices