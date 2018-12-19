Bay Area Tolls in 2019: What You Need to Know - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Tolls in 2019: What You Need to Know

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago

    Get ready to say goodbye to 2018 and say hello to higher toll prices in the Bay Area in 2019.

    The Bay Area Toll Authority wants to remind drivers of the upcoming changes going into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, to the tolls at seven of the bridges around the region.

    San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

    Regular tolls will climb to $7 on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    During weekday off-peak hours from midnight to 5 a.m., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight, the tolls will increase to $5.

    On Saturdays and Sundays, Bay Bridge tolls will be $6.

    Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo-Hayward Bridges

    The tolls will rise from $5 to $6 for two-axle cars, trucks and motorcycles.

    Vehicles With Three or More Axles

    For all bridges, tolls will rise to $16 for three axles, $21 for four-axles, $26 for five axles, $31 for six axles, and $36 for combinations with seven or more axles.

    Toll Discounts

    Motorcycles, carpools and qualifying clean-air vehicles crossing state-owned toll bridges during peak-period will pay $3, an increase from $2.50. To qualify for this discount, drivers must use FasTrak to pay for the tolls.

    Two-axle vehicles with FasTrak that cross more than one bridges during commute hours are also eligible a 50-cent discount. 

