While authorities continue to investigate a spate of suspicious packages sent to high-profile Democrats and others, at least one Bay Area transit agency is ramping up security.

BART is boosting the visible presence of its officers throughout the transit system, according to spokesperson Chris Filippi, who added that no specific threats have been made against the train system.

"As always we encourage our riders to contact BPD if they see anything suspicious," Filippi wrote in an email to NBC Bay Area. "If you see something, say something."

NBC Bay Area has also reached out to MUNI and the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District to check if they are making any changes to regular security protocol.

Authorities have seized at least nine suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and others over the past few days.