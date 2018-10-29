With just about one week to go before Election Day, California's secretary of state website on Monday is expected to release the latest voter registration numbers.

Below are the latest voter registration numbers for some of the major Bay Area counties in advance of Monday's release:

Contra Costa: 603,016

Alameda: 853,629

San Francisco: 480,164

Santa Clara: 857,473

According to the secretary of state website, the number of registered voters in California increased just over three percent since the last round of midterm elections. Among Bay Area counties, Contra Costa County witnessed the largest jump in registered voters.

In the South Bay, a number of voters have already dropped off their ballots early. Seven early voting centers opened in Santa Clara County over the weekend. Those centers will remain open through Election Day for people to cast their ballots or register to vote conditionally if they missed last week's voter registration deadline.