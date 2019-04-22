90s in the Forecast for Some as Warming Trend Grips Bay Area

It's going to be a warm day across the Bay Area. Forecaster Vianey Arana has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

A blast of summer-like temperatures will heat up the Bay Area during the first half of the workweek, according to weather officials.

The "strong warming trend," which is slated to take hold between Monday and Wednesday, could propel some Bay Area locations to the 90-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service.

Spots along the coast and near the San Francisco Bay are expected to check in anywhere from the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon, according to the weather service. Inland spots are expected to reach the mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are slated to be the warmest days of the week for most locations, the weather service said.

Here's a breakdown of forecast highs for Tuesday and Wednesday:

Tuesday:

San Francisco: 79 degrees

San Rafael: 84 degrees

Santa Rosa: 90 degrees

Napa: 88 degrees

Concord: 89 degrees

Livermore: 90 degrees

San Jose: 87 degrees

Santa Cruz: 82 degrees

Half Moon Bay: 75 degrees

Wednesday:

San Francisco: 73 degrees

San Rafael: 78 degrees

Santa Rosa: 80 degrees

Napa: 81 degrees

Concord: 90 degrees

Livermore: 89 degrees

San Jose: 83 degrees

Santa Cruz: 78 degrees

Half Moon Bay: 71 degrees