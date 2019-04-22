90s in the Forecast for Some as Warming Trend Grips Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
90s in the Forecast for Some as Warming Trend Grips Bay Area

By Brendan Weber

Published 22 minutes ago

    Vianey's Forecast: Clear and Warm

    It's going to be a warm day across the Bay Area. Forecaster Vianey Arana has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A blast of summer-like temperatures will heat up the Bay Area during the first half of the workweek, according to weather officials.

    The "strong warming trend," which is slated to take hold between Monday and Wednesday, could propel some Bay Area locations to the 90-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service.

    Spots along the coast and near the San Francisco Bay are expected to check in anywhere from the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon, according to the weather service. Inland spots are expected to reach the mid 80s.

    Tuesday and Wednesday are slated to be the warmest days of the week for most locations, the weather service said.

    Here's a breakdown of forecast highs for Tuesday and Wednesday:

    Tuesday:

    San Francisco: 79 degrees

    San Rafael: 84 degrees

    Santa Rosa: 90 degrees

    Napa: 88 degrees

    Concord: 89 degrees

    Livermore: 90 degrees

    San Jose: 87 degrees

    Santa Cruz: 82 degrees

    Half Moon Bay: 75 degrees

    Wednesday:

    San Francisco: 73 degrees

    San Rafael: 78 degrees

    Santa Rosa: 80 degrees

    Napa: 81 degrees

    Concord: 90 degrees

    Livermore: 89 degrees

    San Jose: 83 degrees

    Santa Cruz: 78 degrees

    Half Moon Bay: 71 degrees

