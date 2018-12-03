Bay Area Women Accused of Stealing Bras

Two Bay Area women are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of bras from a shopping center. Police in Folsom say the women targeted a Victoria's Secret store and stole $11,000 worth of merchandise. Police arrested 22-year-old Blanca Quintero from Richmond and 19-year-old Antanae Welch from Pittsburg. It happened Friday night. The store clerk called police and gave a description of the women, their car and some of the merchandise. Police found a car matching the description and made the arrests. Investigators say the women aren't talking about what their intentions were. The bras retail from $30 to $65. The two suspects are facing charges of grand theft. (Published 4 hours ago)

