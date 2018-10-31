 In Photos: Bay Area's Best Halloween Costumes of 2018 - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

In Photos: Bay Area's Best Halloween Costumes of 2018

By Kiki Intarasuwan

22 PHOTOS

24 minutes ago

Published 24 minutes ago
It's spooky here in the Bay Area!

We asked for photos of your Halloween costumes and you answered. Here are some of the best, and most adorable, Halloween costumes sent to NBC Bay Area by our viewers:
More Photo Galleries
Anyone Want to Adopt a 28-Pound Cat? Doughnut Needs a Home
Serena Suffers Loss at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Connect With Us
AdChoices