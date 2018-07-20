Two Bay Area locals are attempting to break the world record for farthest flight by paper aircraft... again.

John "Paper Airplane Guy" Collins, and former Cal footballer Joe Ayoob, teamed up once again Friday in Canada to break the Guinness World Record they once set in 2012 for making a paper airplane fly 226 feet 10 inches.

"We're struggling a little bit... but we've got plenty of planes left," Collins, half soaked in sweat from retrieving the papers, said after one of the attempts.

It takes Collins about 20 minutes to build a plane, the event commentator Andy Chipling said. Collins retrieve the planes himself after Ayoob throws them because other people might not be able to pick the paper up without damaging the planes.

Collins, a Sausalito native, is the paper airplane builder and Ayoob is the thrower. They have 10 attempts to get the paper aircraft to fly farther than they've ever done before.

“Once I became the world record holder,” Collins told NBC Bay Area in 2015, “I went from being crazy to just eccentric.”

The event is sponsored by travel company Orbitz.

Watch the 2012 world record:



World Record Paper Airplane Toss