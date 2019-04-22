Bay Point Man, 39, Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Pittsburg

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting another man after an argument in Pittsburg on Monday morning, police said.

Bay Point resident Jason Posey was arrested after officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Willow Pass Road and learned that he was trying to flee in his car, according to police.

Officers also found the victim, who had been shot several times in the upper torso and died after being taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, police said. His name is not yet being released.

Investigators learned that Posey and the victim had known each other for some time and that the victim had arrived to confront Posey about a dispute prior to the shooting.

After arguing for several minutes, Posey allegedly retrieved a handgun and shot the other man, police said.

The homicide is the fourth in Pittsburg so far in 2019, according to police.