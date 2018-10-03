The logo of German pharmaceuticals and chemicals giant Bayer stands over Bayer corporate offices on Sept. 14, 2016, in Berlin, Germany.

Officials with Bayer Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that at least 227 employees at the company’s biotechnology manufacturing hub in Berkeley will be laid off.

Berkeley has served as Bayer’s biotechnology manufacturing facility for more than 40 years.

In a statement the German multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company, which is headquartered in Leverkusen, said its transition into commercial production of products treating hemophilia “has resulted in the need for organizational change.”

Read the full statement from Bayer below:

Bayer’s longstanding commitment to the hemophilia community drives our continued investment in discovering and developing innovative therapies for patients living with this life-long disorder.

Berkeley has been Bayer’s biotechnology manufacturing hub for more than 40 years, serving hemophilia patients in nearly 80 countries around the world. This site is responsible for producing all three of Bayer’s rFVIII therapies, including the Jivi, which was recently approved in the US and Japan. We are deeply proud of the innovation that these medicines bring to our patients.

The manufacturing processes for these products must also be robust and efficient to ensure product safety, reliable supply, and to remain competitive in support of new therapies that position the long term viability of the site. Our transition into commercial production with three products and today we notified 227 employees that their positions were being eliminated as part of this reorganization.

This decision will not impact product availability as we remain committed to providing a portfolio of treatment options to serve the individual needs of the hemophilia community.

We have the utmost appreciation for the employees affected by this reorganization, and will ensure that we manage their transition in the most respectful and thoughtful manner that we can.