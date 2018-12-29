Beach Hazard Statement Issued From Sonoma to Monterey County

Stronger than normal rip currents are expected to continue Saturday across Bay Area beaches. (Dec. 29, 2018)

There's an increased chance of sneaker waves from Sonoma County to Monterey County Saturday, said the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area.

The NWS Bay Area has issued a Beach Hazard Statement up and down the coast, warning residents about the threat of the sudden deadly, larger-than-average swells on northern and central California beaches.

The statement is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The warnings are in particular for west to northwest facing beaches, including but not limited to Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, Asilomar State Beach and Marina State Beach, according to the NWS Bay Area.

"Unsuspecting beach-goers may suddenly be pulled out to sea. Never turn your back to the ocean!," weather officials wrote, "Fishermen should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties."