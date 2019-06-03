'Scared' Bear Removed From Tree in Napa, Released Into Wild

A bear spotted in a tree in Napa was removed and released back into the wild. (May 31, 2019)

A group of police officers, firefighters and trappers in Napa last week successfully relocated a "scared" bear that was holed up in a tree surrounded by homes and businesses.

The Napa Police Department documented the relocation effort on Facebook, writing that the bear was in a tree in the area of Cooper Court and Pueblo Avenue.

"The bear was spooked by curious neighbors so we tried to keep people away," police said, adding that there was "never a threat" to the community.

Officials eventually tranquilized the bear and released it back into the wild.

"Just another typical day at work for everyone," the police department wrote in its Facebook post.