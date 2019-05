Brian Davidson/Getty Images File image of a swarm of bees at a baseball stadium.

It wasn't rain. It wasn't thunder or lightning. It was bees.

The start of the San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds game Monday was briefly delayed due to a swarm of bees flying around home plate at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Monday's ballgame was scheduled to start at 9:35 a.m. PST, but the first pitch wasn't thrown until about 20 minutes later.

"We were delayed due to bees, if you can bee-lieve it," the Giants tweeted.