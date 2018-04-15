Beede Hurt by Bad Control, Giants Rocked by Padres

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 15: San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, (L) waits as Derek Law #64, (C) comes into the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on April 15, 2018 in San Diego, California. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Young lefty Joey Lucchesi might end up being pretty good. But regardless, the Giants never hit Pitcher They’re Seeing For The First Time, and that certainly held up Sunday.

The Giants scored one run off the rookie and their own rookie, Tyler Beede, couldn’t make it out of the bottom of the fourth. It only got worse once the bullpen got involved.

A 10-1 loss to the Padres guaranteed another lost series here at Petco Park. Since the 2016 All-Star break, the Giants have played here five times, losing four series and splitting one. The Padres are supposed to be the worst team in the division, you know.

It’s on to Arizona. Before that, here’s what else you need to know from a sunny Sunday in the Gaslamp…

Not Beede's best day: Beede lasted four innings in his MLB debut, and this one was even shorter. He was cruising until walking Freddy Galvis with two down in the third, and Franchy Cordero and Christian Villanueva followed with back-to-back first-pitch hits. Chase Headley’s leadoff walk started the fourth-inning spiral. Three more hits knocked Beede out with the Padres leading 5-1.

Osich's struggles continue: Josh Osich took over in the fifth. His first pitch was a fastball right down the middle and Villanueva bashed it off the Western Metal Supply Co. building. Osich gave up another run in the sixth before getting pulled. Through nine appearances, he has a 6.14 ERA.

Longoria showing life: A positive sign: Evan Longoria appears to be his old self. He had a hard single to right in the second and banged a double off the center field wall in the seventh. This came a day after Longoria smoked a homer into the upper deck.

Versatility shows: Jose Pirela, a Padres sparkplug, has played five positions in the majors. Cory Spangenberg moved from left field to second base in the seventh inning of this one. It kind of makes you realize just how little flexibility the Giants have. Both of their backup outfielders are outfielders only. Pablo Sandoval can play first and third and Kelby Tomlinson moves around a bit, but the roster is still far behind others in terms of having moving parts.