A business burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

At least 29 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfire that turned the Northern California town of Paradise and surrounding areas into "hell on earth," resulting in the most destructive blaze in state history.

At least 208 people are still missing, and the search for bodies continues.

The Camp Fire has torched at least 113,000 acres so far and is 25 percent contained. More than 6,700 structures have been destroyed by the blaze, nearly all of them homes.

"Honestly, it looks like Armageddon," was how one state fire official described it.

The slides below show the before and after scenes from Paradise.