At least 29 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfire that turned the Northern California town of Paradise and surrounding areas into "hell on earth," resulting in the most destructive blaze in state history.
At least 208 people are still missing, and the search for bodies continues.
The Camp Fire has torched at least 113,000 acres so far and is 25 percent contained. More than 6,700 structures have been destroyed by the blaze, nearly all of them homes.
"Honestly, it looks like Armageddon," was how one state fire official described it.
The slides below show the before and after scenes from Paradise.