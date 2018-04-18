Belt Homers in 10th to Lift Giants Over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 18: Brandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants high fives Kelby Tomlinson #37 and Andrew McCutchen #22 after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 10th inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 18, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — A fan behind the visiting dugout at Chase Field decided to make Brandon Belt his target in the 10th. He heckled Belt mercilessly as the first baseman battled with Brad Boxberger, and with only a few hundred fans left in the stands, it was clear what he was saying. When the at-bat was over, the fan was silent.

Belt hit a towering two-run shot to right in the top of the 10th and the Giants held on for a 4-3 win. The homer was the 100th of Belt's career.

Hunter Strickland had blown a one-run lead in the ninth and Cory Gearrin loaded the bases and allowed a run in the 10th, but he held on. The win snapped a four-game losing streak and made sure Chris Stratton’s effort did not go to waste. Here’s what else you need to know…

Stratton's finest outing: — Stratton had never pitched more than 6 2/3 innings in a big league start until going seven shutout on Thursday in San Diego. He matched that Wednesday, lowering his ERA to 2.22 this season. Stratton struck out eight and scattered six hits.

Stratton bests Goldy: — Stratton had two impressive moments against Paul Goldschmidt. On a 3-2 count in the first, he froze the slugger with one of his trademark curveballs. Goldschmidt appeared to be looking for the curve on the same count in the fourth, and this time Stratton threw a 92 mph fastball on the inside corner. Goldschmidt again froze for strike three.

Longo ends Giants' drought: Evan Longoria snapped a 21-inning scoreless streak with a towering two-run homer to left-center in the sixth. He has multiple hits in four of his last five games and, after a very slow start to the season, is tied with Joe Panik for the team lead in homers (3).

Problems for Pence: Hunter Pence misjudged a liner to left in the sixth, dropping it for a two-base error. Stratton got out of the jam, but still, it was another rough night for Pence. He was hitless in five at-bats, striking out twice. Pence’s average dropped to .172. It seems past time for the Giants to treat this with some urgency.