Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day Is April 10

Free Cone Day is April 10th! What flavor will you choose?

I scream, you scream, we all scream for free Ben & Jerry's ice cream!

The Vermont-based ice cream chain will celebrate its annual Free Cone Day event on Tuesday, April 10.

Customers can get a free scoop of their favorite flavor from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at participating locations. And if after enjoying a Cherry Garcia cone your taste buds yearn for some Phish Food, just get back in line for another free cone. "Over and over again. We're not counting. Really, go for it," the company said on its website.

The first Free Cone Day was in 1979 — one year after co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield launched the company in a renovated gas station in Burlington. The tradition has since expanded globally, and Ben & Jerry's says it will hand out more than 1 million free scoops this Tuesday.

Click here to find a participating Ben & Jerry's location near you.

Below is a list of Bay Area Ben & Jerry's locations participating in Free Cone Day:

San Francisco:

Macy's: 170 O'Farrell St.

Haight Ashbury: 1480 Haight St.

Fisherman's Wharf: Pier 41

Argonaut: 475 Jefferson St.

Oakland:

Jack London Square: 505 Embarcadero West

Berkeley:

Center Street: 2130 Center St.

Napa: