Overnight RV parking in Berkeley is likely to be banned pending a City Council vote Tuesday night. (March 26, 2019)

Despite raucous opposition, Berkeley city leaders Tuesday night were expected to give final approval of a ban on overnight parking of recreational vehicles.

The City Council voted 6-3 on Feb. 28 to approve the ban and was scheduled to vote at its meeting Tuesday night on whether to give final approval, in which case the RV ban would take effect immediately.

The ban would prohibit RV parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., but the city also agreed to create a permitting system that would give two-week exemptions to some RVs.

Many ban opponents at Tuesday night's meeting carried signs and chanted in protest.

One proposal offered up was not allowing an eviction until city staff offers to help find alternative housing.

Berkeley city staff members wrote in a report before the Feb. 28 hearing that the city "is experiencing an increasing number of RVs parking for long periods of time, impacting public safety, health and the parking needs for Berkeley residents and businesses."

Staff members said the city has received more than 1,500 complaints from businesses and residents about people who live in RVs, including the loss of parking and the illegal dumping of trash, debris and human waste onto city streets, sidewalks and waterways.

In a letter to Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Berkeley council members, Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan urged the city leaders not to give final approval to the ban and instead "refocus on identifying viable alternative sites for RVs."