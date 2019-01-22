Berkeley Considers 25-Cent Tax on Disposable Cups

Berkeley leaders on Tuesday will vote on whether to approve an ordinance that, if approved, would require all take-out foodware to be compostable and require businesses to charge customers 25 cents for disposable cups. Bob Redell reports.

The city council is slated to vote on whether to approve a new ordinance that, if passed, would require all takeout foodware to be compostable and require businesses to charge customers 25 cents for disposable cups.

The ordinance in question — the "Single Use Disposable Foodware and Litter Reduction Ordinance" — is focused on reducing waste created at restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and other spots that serve food and drinks.

"Many Berkeley restaurants have already switched to compostable to-go ware and reusables for dining-in and we’re asking all food vendors to follow their visionary example," Berkeley Councilmember Sophie Hahn said in a statement. "Recycling is no longer a solution – if we want to save the planet, it’s time to reduce, reuse and compost."

When it comes to the proposed tax, the idea is to encourage people to bring their own cups to cafes or coffee shops in much the same way people bring their own reusable bags to grocery stores.

Tuesday night's city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.