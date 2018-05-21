Berkeley Cracks Down on RVs Camping Along Marina

Out or we'll tow your RV. That's what the City of Berkeley is telling the dozens of people who camp out indefinitely along the Marina. Melissa Colorado reports.

The City of Berkeley is telling dozens of people who camp out in their RVs along the Marina to leave.

City officials said they want campers to clear out so construction crews can revamp a parking area. Campers are told they have a week to find a new place to relocate to.

The city has posted signs in the area to warn drivers that if they do not leave, they will face a fine or their RV could be towed away.

RV residents said they do not have a place to go. The city is opening a new shelter next month with 50 beds. Campers interviewed by NBC Bay Area on Monday said they would rather pay the cit some kind of rent for a permanent parking spot.

