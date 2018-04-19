Berkeley Teacher on Leave After Bringing Bazooka to Class

Berkeley High Teacher Placed on Leave After Bringing Bazooka to Class - NBC Bay Area
Berkeley High Teacher Placed on Leave After Bringing Bazooka to Class

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    A Berkeley High School teacher was placed on leave after he reportedly brought a bazooka to class, NBC Bay Area learned Thursday.

    History teacher Alex Angell has been on administrative leave for more than a week, after video reportedly surfaced online showing him with the rocket launcher inside a classroom.

    As part of a lesson, Angell was demonstrating how the decommissioned bazooka worked.

    The school is now investigating the case to see if Angell violated any school policies.

    Angell declined to comment on the incident.


