Berkeley Teacher on Leave After Bringing Bazooka to Class

A Berkeley High School teacher was placed on leave after he reportedly brought a bazooka to class, NBC Bay Area learned Thursday.

History teacher Alex Angell has been on administrative leave for more than a week, after video reportedly surfaced online showing him with the rocket launcher inside a classroom.

As part of a lesson, Angell was demonstrating how the decommissioned bazooka worked.

The school is now investigating the case to see if Angell violated any school policies.

Angell declined to comment on the incident.




