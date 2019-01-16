Berkeley Native to Compete in NBC's 'Titan Games'

Dwayne Johnson tells Jimmy Fallon about his new NBC competition show, "The Titan Games," his past with the Canadian Football League and why his failed NFL career was the best thing that never happened to him. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

Jasmin Guinn smelled what "The Rock" is cooking.

The 23-year-old Berkeley native and El Sobrante resident will be competing NBC's new strength and agility competition, hosted by Dwayne Johnson "The Titan Games."

Guinn is currently a motion graphic designer but she also hits the gym everyday. She is a former NCAA basketball player at Academy of Art University Athletics in San Francisco and she ran track at Berkeley High. That's what Johnson looked for: regular people with extraordinary physical abilities.

Guinn says she's competing for her grandmother, who is suffering with Alzheimer's. She was diagnosed with the progressive disease when Guinn was in college and Guinn became her grandmother's caretaker.

San Francisco Resident Competing on New TV Show

Sixty-Four people across the country, including San Francisco resident Carla Miranda, are set to put their bodies on the line as they compete in a new show called “The Titan Games.” (Published Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019)

Her grandma was the person that encouraged her to be an artist and Guinn says that she's her greatest inspiration in life and her biggest supporter.

During Guinn's sernior year, she suffered a major injury and tore two ligaments and a tendon in her left foot, and thought she'd never be able to compete again.

Johnson said he was inspired by "American Ninja Warrior" and wanted to build a "platform that gave everyday people an opportunity to change their lives." Other competitors on the show so far include a firefighter, a veteran, a truck driver and a message therapist.

Sixty-Four people across the country, including San Francisco resident Carla Miranda, compete and to put their bodies on the line for the show that debuted on Jan. 3.

The show divides the competition between men and women who will use theirs strengths to complete head-to-head challenges, designed by Johnson. Winners advance to the ultimate challenge of Mt. Olympus, which athletes need to complete in order to get a change to return in the final episode and complete for a grand prize of $100,000.

On the day of its premiere, "The Titan Games" reached 6.5 million people, which was more than anything else on NBC prime-time last week except for the Golden Globes telecast, according to Nielsen.

The episode featuring Guinn airs Thursday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m.