City officials in Berkeley are asking residents to be prepared to potentially evacuate their homes as the city prepares for wildfire evacuation drills through the month of August.

As wildfire concerns intensify through the summer, Berkeley residents are asked to be prepared with "go bags". Below are dates you should prepare for and things you should do to be ready.

Dates of evacuation drills:

On August 4th, 9-10am: The approximate impacted drill area will be between the Berkeley-Oakland border (to the east) and Telegraph Ave. (to the west) and Dwight Way (to the north) and Alcatraz Ave. (to the south).

On August 11th, 9-10am: The approximate impacted drill area will be between the borders of Wildcat Canyon Road (to the east) and The Alameda (to the west) and Berkeley-Contra Costa County border (to the north) and Codornices Park area (to the south).

On August 25th, 9-10am: The approximate impacted drill area will be between the borders of the Berkeley- Contra Costa County border (to the east) and Spruce Street (to the west) and Codornices Park area(to the north) and UC Berkeley campus (to the south).

Steps to prepare and practice for wildfires: