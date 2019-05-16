Berkeley Police Arrest Sexual Assault Suspect Who Allegedly Punched, Bit Victims - NBC Bay Area
Berkeley Police Arrest Sexual Assault Suspect Who Allegedly Punched, Bit Victims

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 17 minutes ago

    Police in Berkeley have arrested a sexual assault suspect who allegedly attacked two victims in November 2017 and March 2019 by punching and biting them.

    UC Berkeley student Finn Wolff, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple felonies related to multiple reports of sexual assault, according to Berkeley Police Department. None of the reported assaults occurred on campus, police said.

    Wolff is accused of physically injuring two people when he punched, grabbed or bit them, according to police. Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward to law enforcement.

    Wolff is expected to arraigned Thursday.

    Anyone with additional information or who was victimized by the suspect to contact BPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5717.

      

