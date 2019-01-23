Berkeley Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Boy

Berkeley police late Wednesday were asking for help in locating a 13-year-old boy who went missing earlier in the evening.

Emilliano Theole was last seen around 5 p.m., walking near the Walgreens store at 2801 Adeline St., police said. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with a stocky build, short brown hair, brown eyes and prescription eyeglasses.

Emilliano was last seen wearing a dark green beanie, a green camo print jacket, dark green pants and black and white Nike shoes, police said.

Anyone with information that can help safely locate Emilliano should call the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900 or 911.