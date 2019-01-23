Berkeley Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Boy - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Berkeley Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Boy

By Stephen Ellison

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How the Right Mattress Can Ease Back Pain
    Emilliano Theole

    Berkeley police late Wednesday were asking for help in locating a 13-year-old boy who went missing earlier in the evening.

    Emilliano Theole was last seen around 5 p.m., walking near the Walgreens store at 2801 Adeline St., police said. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with a stocky build, short brown hair, brown eyes and prescription eyeglasses.

    Emilliano was last seen wearing a dark green beanie, a green camo print jacket, dark green pants and black and white Nike shoes, police said.

    Anyone with information that can help safely locate Emilliano should call the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900 or 911.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices