The Berkeley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a laptop theft Monday afternoon.

One suspect reportedly grabbed a laptop from a patron who was working on it at Caffe Strada at 2300 College Avenue, and attempted to run to a waiting car, police said.

In a video shot by a bystander, two men are seen grabbing the suspect in an attempt to hold him until police arrived but the getaway driver walked over to the scene and assaulted one of the men holding the suspect.

With the assistance of the driver, the suspect was able to get freed and the two fled the scene in a blue Chevy Impala. They both remain at large.

Detectives ask the community to help identify the suspects as well as the men who attempted to help. The community is asked to call 510-981-5742 if they have any useful information.



