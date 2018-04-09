Best Airlines as Ranked by TripAdvisor

As the summer vacation season approaches, TripAdvisor has announced its list of the top airlines operating across the globe.

The rankings include the top air carriers in the world, North America, the United States and other regions.

TripAdvisor's rankings were compiled utilizing customer reviews, according to CNBC.

United States:

1. Southwest Airlines

North America

1. Southwest Airlines

2. Alaska Airlines

3. Delta Air Lines

4. Hawaiian Airlines

5. JetBlue

6. WestJet

World

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Air New Zealand

3. Emirates

4. Japan Airlines

5. EVA Air

6. Southwest Airlines

7. Jet2.com

8. Qatar Airways

9. Azul

10. Korean Air