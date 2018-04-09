Best Airlines as Ranked by TripAdvisor - NBC Bay Area
Best Airlines as Ranked by TripAdvisor

By Brendan Weber

Published 55 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    (L-R) Singapore Airlines, Air New Zealand, Southwest Airlines

    As the summer vacation season approaches, TripAdvisor has announced its list of the top airlines operating across the globe.

    The rankings include the top air carriers in the world, North America, the United States and other regions.

    TripAdvisor's rankings were compiled utilizing customer reviews, according to CNBC

    United States:

    1. Southwest Airlines

    North America

    1. Southwest Airlines

    2. Alaska Airlines

    3. Delta Air Lines

    4. Hawaiian Airlines

    5. JetBlue

    6. WestJet

    World

    1. Singapore Airlines

    2. Air New Zealand

    3. Emirates

    4. Japan Airlines

    5. EVA Air

    6. Southwest Airlines

    7. Jet2.com

    8. Qatar Airways

    9. Azul

    10. Korean Air

