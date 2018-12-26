What to Know BevMo says a data breach exposed credit card information belonging to more than 14,500 of its website customers

Only online purchases were impacted; in-store customers' data was not involved

Concerned customers can call 877-565-6276 for more information

BevMo is notifying thousands of customers about a data breach involving the Concord-based company’s website.

Tamara Pattison, BevMo's Chief marketing and Information Officer, confirmed the breach Wednesday afternoon. Pattison said hackers gained access to credit card information and other personal information for 14,579 customers.

A disclosure BevMo filed with the California Attorney General’s office on December 14 indicated that hackers were able to obtain names, credit/debit card numbers, expiration dates, security codes, billing addresses, shipping addresses, and phone numbers. The breach took place between August 2 and September 26, 2018, the company said.

"We believe that an unauthorized individual was able to gain access to the BevMo website and install malicious code on our checkout page," BevMo wrote in the disclosure. "BevMo takes the privacy of our customers' personal information seriously and we deeply regret that this incident occurred."

NOTICE FILED WITH STATE: Explains The Hack

Pattison, the BevMo CMO/CIO, said the breach did not impact purchases made at its physical locations. The breach was limited to the website.

"We still have an active investigation," she said.

Pattison said BevMo consumers who have questions may call 877-565-6276 from 12 to 6 p.m. Pacific time.