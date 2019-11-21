NBC Bay Area File image of a San Jose Police Department patrol car.

A bicyclist in San Jose was struck and killed Thursday in a hit-and-run collision involving a large commercial truck, according to police.

Officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of Old Bayshore Highway and found a man dead in the roadway, police said.

Police determined that the white commercial truck was traveling westbound along Old Bayshore Highway when it hit the man as he was riding a bike in the same direction.

The truck left the scene and has yet to be found, police said. A driver description was not immediately provided.

This marks San Jose's 47th deadly collision of 2019, according to police.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective Eliseo Malvido of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-7867.