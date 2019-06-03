Joe Biden didn’t come to San Francisco for the California Democratic Party State Convention this weekend, but someone left a graffiti message for him on the freeway.

The message — hastily spray-painted on an exit sign on U.S. Highway 101 — said: “Biden Can’t Win Michigan.”

Cari Templeton was able to snap a picture of the sign Sunday which was visible at the I-280 fork just south of the Cesar Chavez exit and tweeted it out: "Spotted a love note to @JoeBiden driving south from #SanFrancisco after #CADEM19: graffiti reading, 'Biden can't win #Michigan.' True, don't ya know. And apparently he doesn't need to appear in #California either. #SMH"

Biden may have not been one of the 14 presidential contenders who made the trip to San Francisco to tout their platforms for 2020, but the former VP reportedly has plans to come to the city for fundraising in the near future.

His absence didn’t go unnoticed, however, since other big-name candidates such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris made several appearances across the city to speak on issues close to their heart.

“There is a debate among presidential candidates who have spoken to you here in this room and those who have chosen for whatever reason not to be in this room about the best way forward,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday,

Two of Biden's senior campaign advisors were in the city however this weekend, for fundraising.