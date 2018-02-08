Big Bucks Vanishing Due to Levi's Stadium Curfew?

Singer Ed Sheeran has now decided to take his upcoming show to AT&T Park in San Francisco instead of Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium. The reason? The weeknight concert curfew at Levi's. Damian Trujillo reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)

The reason? The weeknight concert curfew at Levi's Stadium, which could be costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Santa Clara Councilman Dominic Caserta calls the curfew draconian and he fears big bucks will vanish as big acts stop booking Levi's Stadium on weekdays.

Some residents who live near the stadium said they are not too bothered by the concert noise when big acts come to town.

"I haven't been bothered by it at all," resident Emelie said. "The only thing I hear is when there's clapping a lot."

But the city council said concern over noise led them to implement a 10 p.m. curfew on weeknight concerts.

U2 went past that curfew recently and paid a fine. Now the big acts are beginning to skip town on weeknights.

"I think we're making a big mistake," said Caserta, who opposes the curfew. He added Santa Clara is losing big because of the curfew.

The council majority has said in the past that the city is simply trying to protect neighbors at Levi's Stadium from late-night noise.

Caserta said he hears one of the world's biggest concert promoters, Live Nation, is going to bypass Levi's Stadium for any weekday concert.

"We are tying our hands behind our back by not being competitive," Caserta said.