Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is interviewed in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016. Wozniak is helping to create the Silicon Valley Comic Con, which will be held from April 6-8, 2018, in San Jose, California.

Can't travel to San Diego for Comic Con? Don't fret. Some of the biggest names in pop culture are coming to the Bay Area.

Comic books legend Stan Lee will be guests attending the Silicon Valley Comic Con next week. Present by Apple's co-found Steve Wozniak, the comics hub will take place Friday April 6 through Sunday April 8, at the San Jose Convention Center.

Lee will be joined by the likes of David Tennent of "Doctor Who" and Netflix's Marvel superhero show "Jessica Jones"; Krysten Ritter, who plays Jessica Jones; and Sean Astin of "Lord of the Rings" and "Stranger Things."

Last year's event brought out around 60,000 pop culture enthusiasts, according to SVCC's website.

See the full list of guests on SVCC's website: www.svcomiccon.com



