Big-Rig Crash Shuts Down Highway 50 Near Placerville

Highway 50, one of two main arteries into and out of the Lake Tahoe region in the Sierra Nevada, was shut down near Placerville Wednesday afternoon due to a jackknifed big rig, according to Caltrans.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed from Smith Flat Road in Placerville to 5.2 miles west of Pollock Pines in El Dorado County, Caltrans said, and travelers were advised to use an alternate route.

Currently, chains are required on Highway 50, except for vehicles with 4-wheel drive and snow tires, from 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers, Caltrans said.