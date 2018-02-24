A big rig landed on its side, blocking two lanes, after it was involved in an accident with at least one other vehicle on southbound Highway 101. (Feb. 24, 2018)

A big rig landed on its side, blocking two lanes, after it was reportedly involved in an accident with at least one other vehicle on southbound Highway 101 Saturday.

At around 11:22 a.m., California Highway Patrol in San Francisco responded to a crash just north of Cesar Chavez Blvd exit.

Those involved suffered minor injuries, CHP reports. The truck remains on its side while the other vehicles involved exited the highway.

Lanes are expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.







