World's Biggest Bounce House Returns to Bay Area

The Big Bounce America tour will be in three Bay Area cities this summer.

The biggest bounce house in the world is back! The Guinness Book of World Records’ largest-ever bounce house will return to the Bay Area this summer.

With 10,000 square-feet of bouncy fun and a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course, The Big Bounce America tour offers an exciting event for adults and children alike. Tickets range from $16-$30, with all age groups welcome. There’s even an adults-only section!

The Big Bounce America tour will be in Morgan Hill July 12-14 and July 19-21. It will continue in San Francisco from Aug. 30-Sept. 1, and Sept. 6-8. It will be in Santa Rosa on Sept. 20-22. Tickets can be purchased here and are expected to sell out.

