World's Biggest Bounce House Returns to Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

World's Biggest Bounce House Returns to Bay Area

By Mandela Linder

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    World's Biggest Bounce House Returns to Bay Area
    Big Bounce America
    The Big Bounce America tour will be in three Bay Area cities this summer.

    The biggest bounce house in the world is back! The Guinness Book of World Records’ largest-ever bounce house will return to the Bay Area this summer.

    With 10,000 square-feet of bouncy fun and a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course, The Big Bounce America tour offers an exciting event for adults and children alike. Tickets range from $16-$30, with all age groups welcome. There’s even an adults-only section!

    The Big Bounce America tour will be in Morgan Hill July 12-14 and July 19-21. It will continue in San Francisco from Aug. 30-Sept. 1, and Sept. 6-8. It will be in Santa Rosa on Sept. 20-22. Tickets can be purchased here and are expected to sell out.

    World's Largest Bounce House is Coming to the Bay AreaWorld's Largest Bounce House is Coming to the Bay Area

    Bay Area, are you ready to jump? The world’s largest bounce house ever is coming! That’s right, The Big Bounce America tour is making a pit stop in Sunnyvale for a weekend filled with fun for all ages.

    (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices