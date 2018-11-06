Biggest Problems at Bay Area Polls: Long Lines

Long lines could be seen at several polling places around the Bay Area on Tuesday. (Nov. 6, 2018)

In the midst of this important midterm election, there have been a few problems at polls in the Bay Area.

NBC Bay Area's investigative team fielded calls, emails, texts and tweets all day Tuesday and tracked down issues.

From El Cerrito to Marin County, Berkeley to Santa Clara County, most of the issues involved long lines or long wait times. Nothing major, but frustrating enough that some people gave up and didn’t vote.

Some of the same issues resurfaced from the 2016 presidential election, such as handicapped accessibility problems in Berkeley and Dublin.

NBC Bay Area also learned there were some problems with optical scan and electronic machines in several polling locatoins throughout the region and state, similar to two years ago. Residents in those areas had to vote by paper ballot.

