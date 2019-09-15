The last call for bars and clubs to sell alcohol will remain at 2 a.m.

Friday night was the last night for the California Legislative session and lawmakers kept working until the early morning hours.

Under Senate Bill 58, cities would be allowed to set their closing ties an additional hour later.

"I think it's a great proposal, keep nightlife going later," said Bruce Williams, resident of San Francisco.

Senator Scott Wiener, the author of the bill tried adding comprise, changing the closing time from 4 a.m. to 3 a.m. His decision was in response to the incident when a woman threw what looked like blood on the Senate floor.

"Everyone is exhausted, everyone is grumpy, and I was in the same boat," Sen. Wiener said. "It's been a lot and sometimes, bills die."

He says he's not sure if he'll try again next year and at least one of his constituents hopes four times will be a charm.

Last year the bill passed but it was vetoed by former governor Jerry Brown. Sen. Wiener was hoping the current governor, Gavin Newsom who was in the restaurant business and would have signed the bill.