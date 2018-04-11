Billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist Tom Steyer was in Oakland on Wednesday night for a stop on his national town hall tour called Need to Impeach.

Many people braved the rain and cold to hear what Steyer had to say. The Need to Impeach campaign strives to give Americans a voice in the political process.

"I remember when Richard Nixon was being impeached. It’s a long process for the American people together to decide that a president is lawless and reckless and dangerous," Steyer said. "And we're in the middle of that process."

Steyer is taking his Need to Impeach campaign to 30 cities across the country.

While Steyer was in friendly terriory in the mostly liberal Bay Area, one Republican believes his tour is not about the people but about himself. Republican National Committee member Harmeet Dhillon believes Steyer is misleading his followers.

"He is promising young people he can help impeach the president by signing his petition, but what’s really going on is he's getting their information for a potential political bid for himself," Dhillon said. "If we remove Mr. Trump, we are not getting Nancy Pelosi as the new president of the United States."

Steyer is making his impeachment point right now with television and radio commercials. His $10 million ad campaign is making the rounds in the media, and his town halls are going directly to the people.

Dhillon says the Democratic party and liberal media are preventing Trump from doing his duties as president.

"I think it’s not positive the president is being impeded for not being able to achieve his agenda with all these distractions," Dhillon said.

The president has had a lot of distractions recently. He is dealing with the international crisis in Syria, the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Stormy Daniels sex scandal.