Barbara Biaggi, 69, was found face down on her driveway on Camden Village Court in San Jose. (April 19, 209)

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a bizarre hit and run that left a 69-year-old woman in critical condition outside of her townhome complex Tuesday night.

A neighbor was walking his dog when he found Barbara Biaggi face down on her driveway on Camden Village Court.

"It was hard," Michael Battin said. "She was unconscious but her body was very much in pain."

Battin said he thinks it happened between 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and no one knows who did it. Biaggi was taken to Valley Medical Center where she is on life support.

"Maybe someone backed into her and didn't see because of the dark and drove away," Battin said.

Biaggi lost her husband last year and now her family is searching for answers. So far there are no witnesses or surveillance video.

"There’s no information beyond that," said her sister Suzanne Detrick. "What would have hit her at that location going fast enough?"

To make matters worse, Biaggi was helping care for her 32-year-old daughter.

"Her special needs daughter, she just lost her father in the last six months, and her mother was everything to her," Dettrick said. "At this point in the game, to explain to her that her mom won’t remember who she is, if she does live."

Neighbors are concerned for her and that it happen right on the safe quiet road with no traffic at all.

"Right now everything is like a mystery," said neighbor Nidhi Chawda. "We don't know what exactly happened."

Neighbors said police talked to them Wednesday but that there’s very little information.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact them.