Black Friday in the Bay Area: Your Guide to Holiday Shopping

Ready to shop? Here are some tips to make sure you have a successful Black Friday.

Black Friday has arrived, and Bay Area shoppers are taking advantage of the savings as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

Some shoppers skipped Thanksgiving Day turkey to line up for the best deals and others gave up some afternoon relaxation.

"I came hungry, you shop better when you're hungry," said shopper Taneika Romero.

The line streaming into Target when doors opened at 5 p.m. was filled with people looking for deals on big-screen TVs.

"Don't talk and just agree," said Pacifica resident Danny Boukhalil. "Happy wife, happy life, I'm good."

For the best tips and tricks, check out our Black Friday Guide: