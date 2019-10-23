PG&E announced Wednesday it is moving forward with plans to shut off power in parts of 17 counties in Northern California due to dangerous fire weather.
The outages will impact 179,000 customers and will include portions of San Mateo, Napa and Sonoma counties. The scheduled shutoffs are set to begin 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Sierra foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay and about 1 a.m. Thursday in San Mateo and Kern counties.
