DEVELOPING: 
Blackouts Round 2: Here's a Look at Areas Impacted in PG&E's Power Shutoff

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    PG&E
    Map showing areas impacted by the PG&E power shutoffs. (Oct. 23, 2019)

    PG&E announced Wednesday it is moving forward with plans to shut off power in parts of 17 counties in Northern California due to dangerous fire weather.

    The outages will impact 179,000 customers and will include portions of San Mateo, Napa and Sonoma counties. The scheduled shutoffs are set to begin 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Sierra foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay and about 1 a.m. Thursday in San Mateo and Kern counties.

    Areas Slated for a Public Safety Power Shutoff

    A second planned power outage was announced by PG&E for areas around Northern California. Impacted are approximate. 

    Green icons denote community resource centers that will be open on Oct. 24. Click on each icon to see the address and open hours.

    Data: PG&E
    Nina Lin/NBC

