Roughly 50 to 60 firefighters on Thursday battled a blaze at an abandoned commercial building in San Jose, according to a fire official.

The fire broke, which was reported just before 8 a.m., broke out in the area of W. Julian Street and Rhodes Court, San Jose Fire Department Capt. Daniel Vega said.

No injuries were immediately reported, Vega said.

It is not clear what sparked the blaze, Vega said. He did note that the building's electricity and gas feeds were shut off at the time of the fire.